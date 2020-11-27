Grand Strand Humane Society offering free adoptions all weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering free adoptions through Sunday at 6 p.m.
The free adoptions were available Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and that same time frame will apply to Saturday and Sunday.
Staff at the shelter said people should expect to wait for a while if they plan on taking advantage of the free adoptions. Due to the coronavirus, only a certain number of people are allowed inside the building, meaning many who want to adopt will have to wait outside.
As of Friday afternoon, there are about 80 dogs available for adoption and around 200 cats. Staff members hope to get around 60 pets adopted over the weekend.
Anyone looking to adopt will have to fill out an application, because even though Humane Society leaders want to create more space in their packed shelter, it’s important to know they take a close look at those applications to make sure applicants would be able to provide for the pets adequately.
The shelter is packed right now.
“We really are filled to the brim,” GSHS board member Lindsey Rankin said. “This shelter was built originally back in the 70s and then added on, and it was not built for sheltering in 2020. So yeah, we are just filled, just slammed.”
Rankins adds it’s probably not a wise decision to give a pet as a gift this holiday season. They said it’s better for the potential owners to meet the animals to make sure they’re compatible and so they don’t end up bringing them right back to the shelter if things don’t work out.
