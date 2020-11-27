FIRST ALERT: Cooler weekend ahead, heavy rain arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big changes arrive soon including heavy rain and much cooler temperatures.
Another round of scattered showers is likely Saturday morning. Similar to Friday, they will quickly clear into the afternoon with sunnier skies arrives. Temperatures aren’t quite as warm Saturday with afternoon highs around 66°.
Sunday is off to a cooler and clear start. Temperatures fall into the mid-40s under mainly clear skies. We’ll begin to filter the clouds back in throughout the day. This is ahead of a strong cold front set to arrive overnight Sunday, into Monday morning. Temperatures Sunday top out around 67°.
The rain turns widespread and heavy at times overnight Sunday. This will linger into Monday morning, with a clearing trend later in the day. Severe weather is not expected but a few storms are possible Monday morning. Winds turn gusty throughout the day, gusting upwards of 30 mph at times.
MUCH cooler weather arrives through the remainder of the week. Afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with several mornings in the 30s through mid-week.
