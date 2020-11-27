FBI advises online holiday shoppers to keep an eye out for scammers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For those who plan to shop online this holiday season, the FBI wants them to keep an eye out for scammers trying to take their money.
The FBI says if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.
Sometimes scammers offer fake deals through “phishing” emails or advertisements. They may offer brand name merchandise at extremely low prices, or offer incentives like gift cards.
The FBI recommends to shop directly from a secure and reputable website. For those who use an online marketplace or auction site, check feedback ratings.
Also, shoppers should check their credit card statements regularly to make sure no fraudulent charges show up.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.