Dining With Dockery: The Trestle Cafe & Bakery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the tenth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to The Trestle Cafe & Bakery in downtown Conway.
The Trestle is known as an established restaurant in downtown Conway that specializes in breakfast and lunch! If you have not stopped by yet, hopefully this week’s episode will change your mind and bring you to downtown Conway soon.
From the sandwiches to salads, the Trestle makes everything homemade and reminds Andrew of his small town home back in Kentucky.
The best part? It’s not just the Café! The Trestle is also known for the award winning bakery that does everything from cookies, donuts, cake and even the bread they use on their own sandwiches.
Daily specials at the Trestle are posted to the Facebook page and you can find a complete menu there along with the website information. Trust me, you can’t go wrong with this gem.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.