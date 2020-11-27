DHEC: S.C. records 1,777 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,777 new cases of COVID-19, and 28 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 199,538 and those who have died to 4,043, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 88 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
It’s important to note that the numbers are higher due to the fact that DHEC did not release a COVID-19 report on new cases and deaths due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 14,392 and the percent positive was 12.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,084 inpatient hospital beds, 8,122 are in use for a 73.28% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 884 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 236 are in ICU and 119 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.