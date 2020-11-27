Chants call for change with special patch this basketball season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball season is set to start this weekend.
Amid varying calls for social justice nationwide, the Chanticleers’ uniforms will include a special patch for the 2020–2021 season.
“Chants for Change” will be stitched to the backs of players’ jerseys, according to a post on the team’s Twitter account.
This is not the first time a CCU athletic team has made a statement about social justice using their uniform.
Back on Oct. 3, the CCU football team included the word “Justice” on the front of their jerseys during their home game against Arkansas State.
Tip-off for this Saturday’s game versus North Carolina Wesleyan is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the HTC Center in Conway.
