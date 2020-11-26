OptOutside: Free admission offered at all S.C. State Parks on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina State Parks wants to give people an incentive to be outside on Black Friday.
Admission will be free at all 47 South Carolina State Parks.
It’s part of the Park Service’s national #OptOutside initiative. It was started by REI and encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving.
There are more than 90,000 acres of protected lands in South Carolina, including Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park.
