No. 20 CCU heads to Lone Star State for cross-divisional contest at Texas State

• Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was named the Defensive Player of the Week, as he totaled a career-high 14 tackles, which is also a team-high this season, and 3.0 tackles-for-loss which matched his team-high of 3.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12. He also added 1.5 sacks in the win with his solo sack coming on a third down on App State’s second to last drive of the game.