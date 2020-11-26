No. 20 CCU heads to Lone Star State for cross-divisional contest at Texas State

CONWAY, S.C. – The Sun Belt East Division regular-season title is on the table for the No. 16/17 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (8-0, 6-0 SBC), as the Chanticleers head west to take on the Texas State Bobcats (2-9, 2-5 SBC) in a cross-divisional conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET in San Marcos, Texas.
For the first time this season, the Chanticleers will not play on national television. However, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription).
NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS
• For the sixth-straight week and just the sixth time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 nationally.
• CCU came in this week at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.
SUN BELT - HIGHEST CALLING
• The then-No. 15/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team made history on Nov. 1, 2020, as the Chanticleers became the highest nationally-ranked football team in Sun Belt Conference history.
• The Chanticleers were ranked No. 15 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll in Week 9, eclipsing the previous Sun Belt record of No. 19 set by Appalachian State last season and Louisiana twice this year.
• In the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports, the Chants came in at No. 16 overall, surpassing the previous Sun Belt high of No. 18 set last year by Appalachian State in the Week 16 (Final) poll on Jan. 14.
AMERICA’S TEAM
• With last Saturday afternoon’s contest versus Appalachian State (Nov. 21) on ESPN, all eight of the Chanticleers’ games this season have been on national television.
09/12/20 at Kansas Fox Sports 1 (FS1)
09/18/20 Campbell ESPN
10/03/20 Arkansas State ESPN2
10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana ESPN
10/24/20 Georgia Southern ESPNU
10/31/20 at Georgia State ESPNU
11/07/20 South Alabama ESPNU
11/21/20 Appalachian State ESPN
• In fact, this week’s contest at Texas State (Nov. 28) will be the Chants’ first game this season not broadcast live on a national television station.
BUSTING THROUGH THE SUN BELT
• Coastal is off to a 6-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.
• The Chants are looking to go 7-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday at Texas State (Nov. 28).
• Prior to this season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.
YEAR SBC OVERALL
2017 2-6 3-9
2018 2-6 5-7
2019 2-6 5-7
2020 6-0 8-0
BEST START IN SUN BELT HISTORY
• Coastal’s 8-0 start this season is the best start by a football team in Sun Belt history. The Chants’ start topped Appalachian State’s previous mark of 7-0 last season.
GOING STREAKING
• Coastal’s current eight-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.
2020
09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23
09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21
10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23
10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27
10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14
10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0
11/07/20 South Alabama W, 23-6
11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23
• The last time the Chants’ won eight games in a row was in 2014 when they started the season at 11-0.
• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won nine-straight games and will be going for its 10th-straight win this week at Texas State (Nov. 28).
11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21
09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23
09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21
10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23
10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27
10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14
10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0
11/07/20 South Alabama W, 23-6
11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23
FULL CIRCLE
• Coastal Carolina’s current nine-game winning streak dating back to last season began with a 24-21 win over the Texas State Bobcats (Nov. 30, 2019) in the regular-season finale in Conway, S.C.
SECOND HALF SHUTOUTS
• The Coastal Carolina “Black Swarm” defense has not surrendered a touchdown in the second half of play in each of the last four games.
• The last second-half touchdown allowed came back in the 30-27 road win over then-No. 21 Louisiana on Oct. 14.
SERIES VERSUS TEXAS STATE
• Coastal Carolina is 1-1 all-time versus the Texas State Bobcats with both meetings coming at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
10/28/17 at Coastal Carolina L, 7-27
11/30/19 at Coastal Carolina W, 24-21
SCOUTING THE BOBCATS
• Under second-year head coach Jake Spavital, the Texas State Bobcats are 2-9 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt play entering their regular-season finale this Saturday.
• Texas State is coming off a 47-45 home win over Arkansas State (Nov. 21) last weekend, which snapped an eight-game losing streak.
• The Bobcats’ offense has been their strong spot this season, as they are averaging 28.9 points and 374.4 yards per game.
• Led by reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Brady McBride, Texas State has thrown for 25 touchdowns and are averaging 241.7 passing yards per game.
• McBride has thrown for 1,723 yards and 16 touchdowns out of the shotgun for the Bobcats, including completing 32-of-45 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns last week in the win over Arkansas State (Nov. 21).
• TXST has five players with 20 catches or more this season led by Marcell Barbee’s team-high 38 receptions for 540 yards and 10 touchdowns.
• The Bobcats’ Jeremiah Haydel has 35 catches for 399 yards and four scores, while Jah’Marae Sheread has hauled in 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
• The Texas State running game is led by the duo of Brock Sturges (107 carries, 521 yards) and Calvin Hill (96 carries, 493 yards) who are tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns on the season.
• Defensively, the Bobcats have allowed 409 points this season, an average of 37.2 points per game, and given up 30 points or more in nine of their 11 games this season.
• Four Bobcats in Brendon Luper (65), Jarron Morris (64), Nico Ezidore (63), and Sione Tupou (61) have over 60 total tackles on the season.
• Texas State has totaled 49 tackles-for-loss and just 12.0 sacks this season, but has forced 15 turnovers by way of seven interceptions and eight fumbles.
EAST DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE
• The Chanticleers enter Saturday’s contest at Texas State with the Sun Belt East Division Championship on the line.
• With the 34-23 win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21) last weekend, the Chanticleers have a full game lead over the Mountaineers with two games to play.
• With a win, Coastal will improve to 7-0 in conference play, and with the tiebreaker over the Mountaineers, the Chants will clinch the Sun Belt East Division title.
OPOTW VS. DPOTW
• This week’s contest at Bobcat Stadium will feature the reigning Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week versus the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
• Texas State quarterback Brady McBride was the Offensive Player of the Week, as he completed 32-of-45 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions with a quarterback rating of 190.5. He threw five touchdown passes to tie a school record last week in the win over Arkansas State (Nov. 21).
• Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was named the Defensive Player of the Week, as he totaled a career-high 14 tackles, which is also a team-high this season, and 3.0 tackles-for-loss which matched his team-high of 3.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12. He also added 1.5 sacks in the win with his solo sack coming on a third down on App State’s second to last drive of the game.
CONTROLLING THE EAST
• The Chanticleers sit atop of the Sun Belt East Division standings at 6-0 entering Saturday’s contest at Texas State (Nov. 28).
• Coastal is 3-0 over its East Division foes this season posting dominating wins over Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) and at Georgia State (Oct. 31), and coming from behind to defeat four-time defending Sun Belt Champions Appalachian State (Nov. 21).
TAMING THE WILD-WILD WEST
• The Chanticleers are 3-0 this season versus the Sun Belt West Division with wins over Arkansas State (Oct. 3), at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), and versus South Alabama (Nov. 7).
• The 52-23 home win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves was the Chanticleers’ first in the all-time series.
• The 23-6 Homecoming victory over South Alabama was also the Chanticleers’ first-ever over the Jaguars.
SEASON OF FIRSTS
• Coastal will be looking for two firsts this Saturday at Texas State - the program’s first-ever win at Bobcat Stadium (0-0) and the Chants’ first-ever Sun Belt East Division Championship.
• What bodes well for the Chants is that 2020 has been a season of firsts for the men in teal.
· First-Ever Sun Belt team to start the season at 8-0
· First Time Ever Ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll
· First Time Ever Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll
· First-Ever Win over an FBS top 25 opponent (Oct. 14)
· First-Ever Win over Arkansas State (Oct. 3)
· First-Ever Win over South Alabama (Nov. 7)
· First-Ever Win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21)
