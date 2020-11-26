MBPD arrest one man connected to kidnapping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody in connection to a kidnapping that occurred on November 25, just before midnight at the Palette Resort.
Police said, Rysheen Dala Williams, 40, of Columbia, SC, forced his way into a hotel room and took two family members at gunpoint.
Williams fled with both family members and was located and taken into custody in Florence within four hours.
Both victims were recovered and unharmed thanks to the quick action by investigators and assistance from the Florence County Sheriffs Office, Florence City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI.
”Violence toward a family member is inexcusable, and perpetrators will be prosecuted,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I am thankful for the quick action by our team and for our law enforcement partners who helped recover the victims unharmed.”
Williams is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.
Williams is scheduled for a bond hearing at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center at 8 am on Friday, November 27, 2020.
