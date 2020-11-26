Loris house fire displaces 3 people early Thanksgiving morning

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been displaced on Thanksgiving Day after an early morning fire destroyed a home in Loris.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to home on Watts Road.
They found the house was fully-involved and second alarm was called.
The Loris Fire Department was also helped to put out the flames.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helped the three people who have been displaced by the fire.
