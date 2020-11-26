‘It’s a great day to be alive’: Community comes out for 11th annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One tradition in the Grand Strand took place on Thanksgiving Day despite the looming pandemic.
The 11th Surfside Beach Turkey Trot went on as scheduled, despite a smaller turnout than in years past.
Some of those who took part in the race said it’s a great way to start the day before spending time with family and eating a big Thanksgiving meal.
“It’s a good day to be at the Surfside Turkey Trot and it’s a great day to be alive,” said Bobbie Lipman.
“Mainly we’re out here to get some exercise and fresh air before we go home and gorge ourselves on the turkey. We’re very thankful for this day and it’s a good day to be in Surfside Beach at the Turkey Trot,” said another runner.
The age groups for the run were categorized differently in order to speed up the award process.
