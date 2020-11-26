Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fees for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is making it easier for four-legged friends to find their forever homes.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, it is hosting a “Fee Waived Adoptions Weekend.”
MORE INFORMATION | Grand Strand Humane Society
The Grand Strand Humane Society will be doing onsite, instant approval adoptions and all adoption fees will be waived. The organization’s goal is to have 60 adoptions in three days.
Due to COVID-19, all dogs will be shown outside, and adopters will be escorted inside to see cats in limited numbers. Everyone will also be required to wear a mask.
Adopters are also asked to bring veterinary records for any animals already living in your home. And if you plan to adopt a kitty, you’re asked to bring a secure, hard-sided cat carrier.
For more information, call 843-918-4910.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.