Grand opening set for December on new Splinter City Disc Golf Course

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Disc golfers get your discs ready.
A grand opening date has been set for Dec. 2 on the new Splinter City Disc Golf Course.
The 18-hole, par-58 course is across from the Warbird Park off Farrow Parkway on Splinter City Street.
The Splinter City Disc Golf Course gets its name from the series of wooden houses that used to be on the site as part of the U.S. Army Airfield, which was known as “Splinter City”. While the houses are long gone and the lot has been vacant for years, the disc golf course will bear the name as a sort of tribute to the area’s history.
The county owns the land and prepared the course, while the city provided the equipment and signage.
It is free to play but you will need to bring your own disc.
