Georgetown man serving life without parole wants new trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping, assault and battery with intent to kill and several other crimes wants a new trial.
Deputies say in 2009, Rondell Carter was caught while he drove a victim to a convenience store to cash a ransom check. That victim told deputies there were two more victims being held hostage at a home in Georgetown County. Our sister station, WMBF, covered the case in 2009. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the home finding the two female victims inside.
Carter has tried to appeal this case a few times. Court documents show Carter believes he had “ineffective” counsel for his previous trial and appeal.
He has been a Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville serving life without parole.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.