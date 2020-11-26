FIRST ALERT: Shower chances continue, cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers remain in the forecast as we move into the weekend.
Most spots catch a break from the showers through Thanksgiving evening but it will be short-lived. Expecting another round of showers to develop Friday morning and linger through around lunchtime. They quickly clear into the afternoon with some sunnier skies returning late in the day. Unseasonably warm weather continues as afternoon highs climb to 73°.
Another round of showers arrives Saturday morning as a weak cold front arrives. Once again, expect clearing skies throughout the day. Cooler weather will begin to move-in as temperatures top out in the upper 60s.
Sunday will start dry but clouds will begin to move back-in late in the day. This is ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive overnight Sunday, into Monday morning. We’ll top out in the upper 60s again Sunday.
Heavy rain and a few storms arrive Monday morning as the cold front moves through. Expect most of the rain to fall during the first half of the day. As the cold front exits, we’re watching for a BIG drop in temperatures into Tuesday as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the 40s.
