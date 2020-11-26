FIRST ALERT: Mild Black Friday, looking ahead to strong system Monday

As a powerful cold front moves into the Carolinas Sunday night and early Monday, periods of rain will overspread the region Sunday night. By daybreak Monday, a few thunderstorms will be possible. With such an energetic cold front, an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. In addition to the rain, gusty winds will develop ahead of the front with gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely through midday Monday. Temperatures will climb to near 70 through midday Monday, but as the cold front moves through, temperatures will fall through the afternoon.