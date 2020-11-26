FIRST ALERT: Mild Black Friday, looking ahead to strong system Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures with a few morning showers continue this Black Friday ahead of a more powerful storm system by Monday.
A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will remain possible through the morning hours along with very mild temperatures. By midday, rain chances will come to an end with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today will be very mild with afternoon readings climbing into the middle 70s.l
Another round of showers arrives Saturday morning as a weak cold front arrives. Once again, expect clearing skies by the mid to late afternoon. Cooler weather will begin to move-in as temperatures top out in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will start dry but clouds will begin to move back-in late in the day. This is ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive overnight Sunday, into Monday morning. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will return to the middle and upper 60s.
As a powerful cold front moves into the Carolinas Sunday night and early Monday, periods of rain will overspread the region Sunday night. By daybreak Monday, a few thunderstorms will be possible. With such an energetic cold front, an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. In addition to the rain, gusty winds will develop ahead of the front with gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely through midday Monday. Temperatures will climb to near 70 through midday Monday, but as the cold front moves through, temperatures will fall through the afternoon.
By Monday night and Tuesday, much colder air will continue to blow in on gusty winds. Temperatures Monday night drop into the 30s with afternoon temperatures on Tuesday only reaching the upper 40s.
