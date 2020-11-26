FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and warm Thanksgiving, big changes into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today’s Thanksgiving Day forecast will feature cloudy skies and a few off and on scattered light showers. While it won’t be a washout, we can expect hit or miss showers to take place through most of the day with plenty of breaks in between the showers. It will also be a very warm day as highs today climb into the middle 70s, about ten degree above average for this time of year.