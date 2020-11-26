FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and warm Thanksgiving, big changes into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today’s Thanksgiving Day forecast will feature cloudy skies and a few off and on scattered light showers. While it won’t be a washout, we can expect hit or miss showers to take place through most of the day with plenty of breaks in between the showers. It will also be a very warm day as highs today climb into the middle 70s, about ten degree above average for this time of year.
As we head into the weekend, we won’t see too many major changes. Isolated showers will continue not only into our Friday, but also through Sunday. These will stay sparse, with warm temperatures anticipated as well as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Monday brings our next round of big changes, with widespread heavy rainfall and the potential for a few strong storms as a strong cold front advances across the area. The cold front will help to usher in much colder air, with highs struggling to reach the low 50s for Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.