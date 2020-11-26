Early morning Thanksgiving Day fire in Loris under investigation

Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Three Curve Road. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | November 26, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 11:43 AM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a second fire in the Loris area on Thanksgiving morning.

Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Three Curve Road.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No one was taken to the hospital.

The American Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials needed after the home was damaged.

It’s not clear at this point what started the fire.

