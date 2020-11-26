Early morning Thanksgiving Day fire in Loris under investigation

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a second fire in the Loris area on Thanksgiving morning.
Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Three Curve Road.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
No one was taken to the hospital.
The American Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials needed after the home was damaged.
It’s not clear at this point what started the fire.
