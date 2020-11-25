Second suspect arrested in connection with Florence Walgreens armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Walgreens in Florence, officials said.
According to Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police, Marcel Demario Grice was taken into custody Monday without incident.
Grice and another man, identified as Sha’tek Shaquille James, allegedly entered the Walgreens on S. Irby Street on Sept. 2 and went behind the counter.
One of the suspects reportedly pulled a gun and demanded money from the register.
No injuries were reported.
James was taken into custody earlier this month.
Grice, who has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
