PROGRAMMING NOTE: Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving game moved to Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s been a change to the NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule, impacting primetime programming on WMBF.
The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday, according to league officials. The Ravens have moved several players into their reserve/COVID-19 list in the past couple of days.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Thursday, but will now kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday. The AFC North matchup will also air on WMBF as previously scheduled.
The National Dog Show will re-air Thursday at 8 p.m. on WMBF.
