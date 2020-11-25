One killed, another injured after two-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Florence County.
The accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on S. Hill Road near Center Road, according to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins.
A 2008 Chevrolet pick-up traveling south on S. Hill Road collided with a 2004 four-door Nissan traveling north on S. Hill Road, Collins said.
The driver of the Nissan was killed, while the driver of the pick-up was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to troopers.
The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately available.
