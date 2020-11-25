One arrested, three sought in connection to September shooting in Conway that injured two

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Conway that injured two people, authorities said.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Boundary Street on Sept. 22 for a shooting. When they arrived, they learned several people had fired shots into an apartment and into a vehicle parked in front of the residence, investigators said.
Two people inside the apartment were struck by gunfire and sustained injuries, according to the CPD.
Investigators identified three people as the shooters. One of the suspects, Perry Taylor, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Nov. 24 during a traffic stop, authorities said. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and is currently detained.
Three suspects are still wanted in connection with the shooting. Investigators have identified them as Regenald Evans Jr., Anquon Smoot, and Jahnyshia Dozier.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
