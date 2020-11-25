1 killed after car collides with bicycle in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a car collided with a bicycle in Darlington County, according to authorities.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ruby Road. The incident involved a 2006 Chevlorlet SUV that hit the bicycle as both were traveling south on the road.
Collins said the operator of the bicycle was killed as a result of the collision. He added that no charges are expected to be filed, as the bicycle did not have any lights or reflectors.
SCHP continues to investigate the incident.
