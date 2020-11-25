Injuries reported in multi-car crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Conway.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, the crash happened at Fourth Avenue and Palmetto Street.
Injuries have been reported due to the collision, officials said. The number of people hurt and the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.
The two southbound lanes on Fourth Avenue are closed as of 4:45 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
