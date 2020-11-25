Injuries reported in multi-car crash in Conway

A multi-car crash in Conway on Wednesday afternoon has led to injuries. (Source: Conway Police Department via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | November 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:52 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Conway.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, the crash happened at Fourth Avenue and Palmetto Street.

Injuries have been reported due to the collision, officials said. The number of people hurt and the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

The two southbound lanes on Fourth Avenue are closed as of 4:45 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

