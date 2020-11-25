FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm Thanksgiving, more rain chances arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather continues to move in as we head into Thanksgiving.
Temperatures remain mild overnight and quickly climb through Thursday afternoon. We’ll start the morning around 62° with most spots hitting 74° into the afternoon! We do expect scattered showers and downpours early in the day, but most areas turn dry by dinnertime.
The clouds linger into Friday with more scattered showers possible. More warmth with another round of mid-70s into Friday afternoon.
Cooler weather will begin to move in this weekend as afternoon highs fall back to around 67°. While not a washout, expect plenty of cloud cover with an isolated shower or two both Saturday and Sunday.
Better rain chances arrive early next week as a strong cold front arrives. This will bring a round of heavy rain and storms Monday, followed by a big drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs by mid next week will struggle to hit 50°
