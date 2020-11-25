Extended Benefits program to end in December in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The U.S. Department of Labor has informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce that the Extended Benefits (EB) program will come to an end after the claim week ending December 12, 2020.
A state’s unemployment rate recorded for three months helps to determine when the program begins and ends.
Because South Carolina’s three month unemployment rate average was higher than 6.5%, the program began in the state. Once that average fell below that percentage, the EB program was set to end.
Former claimants of the program can reapply to determine their eligibility to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
