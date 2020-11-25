Expectations and safety tips for holiday travel during the pandemic

“For the Saturday before the Thanksgiving holiday through the Sunday after (11/21/20 – 11/29/20) there are 21,090 scheduled departing seats from MYR. In comparison, there were 22,159 scheduled departing seats for the same period in 2019 (11/23/19 – 12/01/19). This information represents a difference of only five percent for 2019 vs. 2020 and demonstrates strong demand for air travel to/from MYR is expected during the Thanksgiving holiday. Passengers traveling during this period are encouraged to arrive early for a stress-free travel experience. The airport is fully open, including all food and beverage and retail concessions, and the MYR team is actively sanitizing and disinfecting the facility so as to ensure the continued safety of the passengers and employees. MYR recently announced its latest accomplishment in earning the GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) accreditation, demonstrating that correct work practices, procedures and systems are in place to prepare, respond and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.”