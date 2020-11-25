Dining With Dockery: Croissants Bistro & Bakery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the ninth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Croissants Bakery & Bistro to get you in the mood for the holidays!
Croissants has two locations here in Myrtle Beach and no matter which location you head to, you are in for an amazing treat!
Since 1995, Croissants Bistro and Bakery has been a local favorite serving quality comfort food. From the in-house roasted coffee to the homemade soups and sandwiches, they have it all!
Andrew sat down with Heidi Vukov this week to talk about what Croissants is doing for the holidays and of course to sample some of the amazing dishes you can order for your holiday plans.
For all the information you need, be sure to visit their website! If you are nearby, be sure to stop in and say that Andrew sent you!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.