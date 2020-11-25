DHEC: S.C. records 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,243 new cases of COVID-19, and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 197,652 and those who have died to 4,015, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 111 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. It was the second-highest number of new cases in the state, behind 150 in Greenville County. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tueday statewide was 8,991 and the percent positive was 13.8%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,191 inpatient hospital beds, 8,729 are in use for a 78.00% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 940 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 227 are in ICU and 108 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
