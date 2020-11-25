DHEC data shows increase in COVID-19 testing statewide before Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show more people statewide got tested for COVID-19 in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but there wasn’t a major difference on the local level.
DHEC and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to “Test Before Turkey” in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus while gathering with loved ones.
From Nov. 16 – 23, data shows that 106,482 people got a COVID-19 test, which is compared to 103,401 the week before.
In Horry County, there 6,086 tests done from Nov. 16-23 compared to 6,033 done the week prior to that.
Data shows in Florence County there were 3,145 tests performed the week of Nov. 9 – 16, but only 2,931 were done Nov. 16-23.
Since COVID-19 testing started in South Carolina, there have been over 2.5 million tests performed.
Here is a breakdown of tests done in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:
Nov. 9 – 16:
- South Caroliona: 103,401
- Horry: 6,033
- Florence: 3,145
- Darlington: 1,140
- Marlboro: 570
- Dillon: 473
- Marion: 736
- Georgetown: 720
Nov. 16 – 23:
- South Carolina: 106,482
- Horry: 6,086
- Florence: 2,931
- Darlington: 916
- Marlboro: 548
- Dillon: 549
- Marion: 563
- Georgetown: 724
