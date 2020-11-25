Deputies seize heroin, meth from Georgetown County home; 5 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested and charged after a drug investigation at a Georgetown County home.
Deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on North Farr Avenue.
Authorities seized meth, heroin, marijuana and other drugs from the house.
Deputies arrested Edwin Cox Jr., Tonya Ethridge, Michael Ethridge, John Morris Jr. and Kevin Hughes. All face various drug possession charges.
They are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.
