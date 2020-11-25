Crooked Hammock Brewery to open North Myrtle Beach location in February

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A highly-anticipated new brewery will be opening soon along Barefoot Landing.
The Crooked Hammock Brewery announced Wednesday that it is set to open its North Myrtle Beach location in February 2021. The brewery was originally set to open in May 2020.
The Delaware-based company’s new location will feature indoor and outdoor seating for p to 500 customers between the restaurant, brewery and an island bar gazebo, among other areas. Fire pits, hammocks, a playground and will also include its pet-friendly beer garden experience that has been open since the summer.
The brewery said it will also produce 4,000 barrels in its first year. According to a press release, the food menu will also feature several cookout-inspired favorites, including burgers, ribs and wings.
“We are excited to bring Crooked Hammock Brewery to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach,” said Rich Garrahan, the brewery’s owner. “This location showcases our easy-drinking craft beers freshly brewed onsite with tastings and brewery tours. We will soon announce our Myrtle Beach-inspired brew and can’t wait to share it with our South Carolina friends.”
Crooked Hammock Brewery is also expected is currently hiring for up to 100 full-time and part-time positions. Job fairs are scheduled for Nov. 30 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then 3:30-6 p.m. at its current office at Barefoot Landing. Another fair is scheduled for Dec. 15.
