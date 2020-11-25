City of Marion announces new chief of police

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion selected a new chief of police, and they didn’t have to go far to find him.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady announced that Maj. Bobby Crawford with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will become the new Marion police chief. Brady added that Crawford will join the department on Dec. 15.
“We are happy to have him join the city of Marion,” Brady said.
This comes after former Marion Police Chief Keith Parks resigned last week after being on the job for less than two months.
Officials said he resigned amid an investigation of misconduct allegations involving his employment with Pine Ridge Police Department.
WMBF News obtained documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) that revealed he was separated from the Pine Ridge Police Department in April 2020 due to misconduct.
Parks was accused of lying on his application about never being part of an internal investigation or never being disciplined.
The city of Marion said it was not aware of the allegations against Parks until Nov. 12. The city said it had contacted the SCCJA before hiring Parks and he was in good standing with the Academy.
