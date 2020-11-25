Authorities charge Georgetown County corrections officer for pointing, presenting firearm

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Detention Center employee had to spend some time behind bars.
Deputies arrested 41-year-old Erica Livingston Tuesday outside of a home on Myrtle Road in Andrews.
An incident report shows Livingston originally called Andrews police to try and get an “unwanted female” out of her home. Dispatchers informed Livingston that since the woman was an invited guest at the home then there wasn’t anything officers could do.
“The suspect then advised me that she knew what to do and that they would get theirs,” the police report stated.
A little more than an hour later, deputies were called to the home on Myrtle Road, where the victim told officers that Livingston used her vehicle to block her from leaving and then pointed a gun at her, according to the police report.
A few witnesses on the scene corroborated the report.
Livingston, a corrections officer at the detention center, was taken into custody and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. She was off duty at the time of the incident.
She was released Wednesday morning from jail on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.