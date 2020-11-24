Wilmington family battling childhood cancer in midst of COVID-19, nonprofits give support despite fundraising challenges

“It’s a nightmare that I wish no parent to ever go through, but the kids are strong and they’re resilient and honestly I feel blessed to even go through it now because I’ve learned so much and I’ve become so much more appreciative of organizations like Strut for Kids or Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolina’s or even St Jude’s -- the commercials that you see on TV all the time. I mean the only reason Graclyn has a chance at life is because of Saint Jude and the discoveries they’ve made over the years,” said Lauren McCallum.