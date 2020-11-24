HCFR: Two-vehicle crash along Highway 90 sends 4 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along Highway 90 that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 p.m. to Highway 90, near Lees Landing Circle, in the Conway area.
Four people were taken to the hospital, according to the HCFR. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Part of Highway 90 was shut down while crews investigated and cleared the crash.
