Tigers land at No. 3 in first College Football Playoff rankings of the season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson heads into their next contest as one of the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers landed at No. 3 this week in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year.
Clemson’s last game saw the Tigers suffer a 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame, who was ranked No 2 in the rankings, on November 7. Clemson hasn’t been in action for two weeks after their contest against Florida State was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Tigers’ roster.
Clemson has been placed among the top four teams in the first CFP rankings in four of the last five seasons dating back to 2015. The Tigers debuted at No. 5 in last season’s opening CFP rankings.
Clemson joins Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State in the top four.
Dabo Swinney’s team will look to get back on the winning track this Saturday when they host Pitt at 3:30 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
