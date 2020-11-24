‘She’s a real warrior’: Myrtle Beach woman holding fundraiser to pay for granddaughter’s cancer treatments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is hosting a fundraiser to help pay for her granddaughter’s cancer treatments.
Kim Burch is the grandmother of 3-year old Graclyn Harbor McCallum. She says even months after the child’s cancer diagnosis, her granddaughter is still full of energy and enjoying life one day at a time.
“She’s just a little one, but she’s doing great. She’s a real warrior,” Burch said. “She still runs around, and even though her muscles are getting pretty mushy now, she wobbles a lot but she’s doing as well as she could be.”
The fundraiser is being held at Cali Bakers Firehouse, located at 910 Lake Arrowhead Road, on Saturday, Nov. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. There will be a 50-50 raffle, and flat donations will also be accepted.
