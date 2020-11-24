S.C. Highway Patrol trooper involved in four-vehicle Horry County crash, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in a multi-car crash Monday night, authorities said.
According to Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brooke Holden, the crash happened at 6:40 p.m. on Highway 90 near Water Tower Road in the North Myrtle Beach area.
The SCHP trooper was taken to the hospital, Holden said. She added there is no information on the trooper’s condition or extent of injuries.
Due to the SCHP’s involvement in the crash, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
