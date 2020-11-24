Robeson County man accused of shooting cousin while out on bond for murder charge

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man who was out on bond after being charged with murder, is back behind bars, accused of shooting his own cousin.
Robeson County deputies were called around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Quick Road in Lumber Bridge where they found a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Authorities arrested the victim’s cousin, 28-year-old David Morgan, in connection to the shooting. Investigators said the shooting was a result of a fight between the two.
He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The sheriff’s office said that Morgan was out on bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old high school senior, Corey Bratcher.
Authorities said Bratcher died after shots were fired into his home in Nov. 2014. Morgan and three others were arrested several months later.
Morgan is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
