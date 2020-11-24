Police: One wanted after Ruby Tuesday in Florence robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Ruby Tuesday in Florence.
By WMBF News Staff | November 24, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:57 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Ruby Tuesday in Florence.

According to a press release from Florence police, the incident happened at the restaurant on American Drive. Officials said the call was dispatched around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint after it had closed and fled the scene in a grey or light-colored vehicle, according to police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man standing about 5-foot-9 and last seen wearing black clothing.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Cpl. Herman with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or via email at therman@cityofflorence.com.

