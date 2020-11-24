Police: One wanted after Ruby Tuesday in Florence robbed at gunpoint

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Ruby Tuesday in Florence.
According to a press release from Florence police, the incident happened at the restaurant on American Drive. Officials said the call was dispatched around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
The suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint after it had closed and fled the scene in a grey or light-colored vehicle, according to police.
Authorities describe the suspect as a man standing about 5-foot-9 and last seen wearing black clothing.
If you have any information on the incident, contact Cpl. Herman with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or via email at therman@cityofflorence.com.
