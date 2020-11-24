Office furniture company to build new facility in Conway, expected to create dozens of new jobs

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An office furniture company is planning to expand their operations in Conway, creating dozens of new jobs in the process.
Founded in 2005, Skutchi Designs, Inc. manufactures various workplace products, including office cubicles, interior glass office walls and office desks, the South Carolina governor’s office said in a press release.
Officials said Tuesday the company will relocate to Ascott Valley Park in Conway, investing more than $3.5 million and creating 41 new jobs.
The expansion will include a newly constructed 85,000 square-foot facility, allowing the company to increase business and supply more customers.
According to the governor’s office, the expansion is expected to be completed by 2022.
“It’s always a great day when we can celebrate the expansion of one of our South Carolina companies. Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s decision to expand its Palmetto State operations is a win for the company and for our entire state, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these 41 new jobs will have in Horry County,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Individuals interested in joining the Skutchi Designs, Inc. team can click here for updates on future job opportunities.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.