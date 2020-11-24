NMB city councilman to resign his seat after almost 20 years

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council will resign his seat after nearly 20 years of service, city staff announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, Bob Cavanaugh and his wife, Mary, are moving to another state to be closer to family.
Members of the public are invited to drop into North Myrtle Beach City Hall any time between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.
At 2 p.m., officials will recognize Cavanaugh for his achievements, the release stated.
