Myrtle Beach’s Nance Plaza receives $4,500 grant for makeover

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s Nance Plaza is receiving some additional financial assistance for its upcoming makeover.
A $4,500 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors will help with more landscaping and seating “to prepare Nance Plaza as a main feature of the city’s new Arts & Innovation District,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.
The grants, which are awarded to help realtors create new public spaces and destinations in their community, will be used by the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors in partnership with Myrtle Beach’s Downtown Development Office.
According to officials, the grant does not require matching funds from the city.
“CCAR is honored to be part of the continued beautification of Nance Plaza and to play a small role in the transformation of the Myrtle Beach downtown area. The Arts & Innovation District will be the cornerstone of the re-birth of a vibrant downtown, attracting locals and visitors,” said Laura Crowther, CEO of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors.
