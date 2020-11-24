Motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, police say

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, police say
Generic traffic crash photo (Source: kswo)
By WMBF News Staff | November 24, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 9:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on U.S. 501 near Cannon Road, when a motorcyclist collided with a van.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, Vest said. He added preliminary reports are the injuries are non-life-threatening.

