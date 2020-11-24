Motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on U.S. 501 near Cannon Road, when a motorcyclist collided with a van.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, Vest said. He added preliminary reports are the injuries are non-life-threatening.
