$4 million drug bust in Jefferson County (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:25 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive drug bust in Jefferson ends with one arrest.

Authorities said the drugs are worth around $4 million.

Jefferson County Vice Narcotics detectives arrested 43-year-old Renardo Dejuan Henderson. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Authorities said he had just returned to Alabama.

During the raid detectives seized the following:

  • 18 lbs of methamphetamine
  • 2 lbs of heroin
  • 224 lbs of marijuana
  • 313 lbs of marijuana candies
  • 1 Napalm marijuana grenade
  • 6 lbs of cannibis pills
  • 11 oz liquid cannabis
  • 39.5 lbs psilocybin mushroom candy bars

Authorities also seized an AK-47, a Glock 23 handgun and $18,360 in cash.

Warrants are pending for trafficking against Henderson.

