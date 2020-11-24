$4 million drug bust in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive drug bust in Jefferson ends with one arrest.
Authorities said the drugs are worth around $4 million.
Jefferson County Vice Narcotics detectives arrested 43-year-old Renardo Dejuan Henderson. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.
Authorities said he had just returned to Alabama.
During the raid detectives seized the following:
- 18 lbs of methamphetamine
- 2 lbs of heroin
- 224 lbs of marijuana
- 313 lbs of marijuana candies
- 1 Napalm marijuana grenade
- 6 lbs of cannibis pills
- 11 oz liquid cannabis
- 39.5 lbs psilocybin mushroom candy bars
Authorities also seized an AK-47, a Glock 23 handgun and $18,360 in cash.
Warrants are pending for trafficking against Henderson.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.