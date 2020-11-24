Ice skating returning to the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Public ice skating is returning to the Florence Center for the first time since the 2018 season.
According to a press release, ice skating will begin on Dec. 4 and run during the weekends through Jan. 9.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the ice will be under limited capacity and tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, the release stated. Florence Center staff will be disinfecting commonly touched areas on and around the ice continuously during the event to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff.
Masks will be worn by all staff members and skaters will also be required to wear one on and around the ice.
On Fridays there will be two sessions, one running from 6 to 8 p.m., and the other running from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays will feature three sessions. The first one will run from 3 to 5 p.m., the second session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and the final session will be from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. A 3 to 5 p.m. session followed by a 6 to 8 p.m. session will be held on Sundays, the release stated.
Tickets are $10 and skate rental is included in admission. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee.
