Horry County COVID-19 cases top 1,000 over last two weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to state health officials.
Information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 county-level dashboard shows that cases in Horry County reported between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23 stood at 1,026.
The two-week cumulative incidence rate for Horry County, which includes new cases reported in the past two weeks per 100,000 people, stands at 289.8 per 100,000, according to DHEC.
That cumulative incidence rate puts the county at high incidence.
According to DHEC, that rate captures the potential burden of currently ill people who may be infectious and/or accessing health care.
Since the start of the pandemic, Horry County has seen 13,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths, according to information from DHEC.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.