Group releases new survey on possible plastic bag ban in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Keep Horry County Beautiful wants to know if you would support a plastic bag ban.
The group posted a link Monday on their Facebook page to the 15 question survey.
Questions range from what kind of bags or containers are found at the stores where you shop to “How would you feel if a ban was proposed on distributing single-use plastic bags at stores?”
Around 85% of respondents to a previous survey said they would support a change regarding single-use plastic bags.
You can take this most recent survey here.
