Florence School District 3 moving to virtual learning for December due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District 3 will cease all face-to-face instruction for December due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, district officials announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, due to the increase in coronavirus cases in FSD3 and the number of students and staff required to quarantine, the district will dismiss students 30 minutes early on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
“In addition, the district is temporarily stopping all face-to-face instruction for the month of December,” the release stated. “Beginning November 30 and continuing until January 5, all student instruction will take place virtually.”
According to the district, schools will provide printed assignment packets or Google assignments depending on the grade. Parents should direct questions to their children’s principals.
The district hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 and give parents the option of face-to-face or virtual instruction when students return from winter break on Jan. 5, according to the release.
